Tuchel: Premier League top four race is far from finished

Thomas Tuchel is aware the race for top four is far from over ahead of Chelsea's Premier League clash against West Ham.

Chelsea currently have Champions League qualification in their hands with six games to go. They are in fourth spot, ahead of West Ham on goal difference.

Tuchel's side still have to face Manchester City, Arsenal, Leicester City and Aston Villa in the season run-in, as well as Fulham.

The race is far from done. Tuchel knows the importance of the clash at the London Stadium on Saturday evening and needs his side to produce for the final six games of the season.

"I know about the importance of this match tomorrow [Saturday], but let's assume that we win tomorrow, do you think that we are through? Do you think it’s finished? It's by far from finished," said Tuchel, as relayed by football.london. "Liverpool will never give up the fight, no other team below Liverpool will give up, and everybody who catches a streak can still be involved.

"I’m very sure that nobody at [third-placed] Leicester City thinks that they have made it. So this is a race that will go on and on.

"It [the draw against Brighton] was a little setback but we knew with how much quality Brighton defend, how difficult it could be against that team, a very underrated team in terms of points and what they deserve.

"So it was a little setback but not a big one. We are not doubting now or are concerned about what we are capable of producing. We closed the gap very quickly and now we arrive in fourth place and the race is on until the last match.”

