Thomas Tuchel: Lack of Chelsea January Transfer Activity Was a Collective Decision

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has revealed the the lack of transfer activity in the January window was a collective decision made by the club.

The Blues did not see any new signings come through the door, with Kenedy's return from loan the only addition to the squad.

Speaking to the press via football.london, Tuchel has opened up on the lack of January activity.

IMAGO / Action Plus

"Of course, we looked into the market," he said. "Of course, we were informed about what was possible. And of course, people offered us players. But it is not just about doing it to calm down the noise around it.

"It has to make sense and to make sense you need a big package: quality, personality, you need the position. And in the end, we decided not to do it because we have genuine trust in the players because players like Malang Sarr stepped up when they played.

"So considering the opportunities, it left us with the decision not to do anything – and that was a decision we took together."

Therefore, Tuchel will finish the season with more or less the same squad that he started it with as the Blues look to compete on several fronts this season.

Up next is an FA Cup clash against Plymouth Argyle before Chelsea jet off to Abu Dhabi to compete in the Club World Cup, looking to add to their trophy cabinet before February's Carabao Cup final.

