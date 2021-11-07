Skip to main content
    • November 7, 2021
    Publish date:

    Thomas Tuchel Refuses to Comment On Touchline Spat With Burnley Boss Sean Dyche

    Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has refused to make any comments on his sideline confrontation with Burnley's Sean Dyche in their 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon.

    The pair seemed to be arguing following a foul between Ross Barkley and Charlie Taylor when the Chelsea midfielder had his foot high in the air, endangering his opponent.

    The two manager did not see eye to eye on the decision.

    Speaking after the game, Tuchel refused to comment when asked about the incident.

    "I will not talk about it now," he told the press, as quoted by football.london. "Maybe it was fun for you but I won't comment on it."

    "I learned in my career as a coach not to comment on referees and other coaches. Just look at me. So I will not comment."

    In the opposing corner, rather than not commenting, Sean Dyche seemed to have forgotten what was said when he was asked about the incident.

    "I don't remember any flashpoints (with Thomas Tuchel)," he said, as quoted by Adam Newson. "I don't know what qualifies as a flashpoint anymore, was usual stuff from both sides trying to win a football game."

    "I have no clue where this line of questions is coming from. I didn't hear anything, feel anything.

    "It was just too managers trying to win a football match. I'm not hard at all, just a normal bloke trying to win a football match."

