Thomas Tuchel was in no mood to discuss Romelu Lukaku's Chelsea performance against Arsenal on Wednesday night.

The 28-year-old started his first Premier League game for Chelsea in over two months and was given a 60 minute run-out due to the overloaded Kai Havertz being given a rest.

It was a quiet evening for Lukaku, who tried to link up with Timo Werner but to no avail, and as expected on the hour mark he was replaced.

IMAGO / Uk Sports Pics Ltd

It was a disappointing night for Tuchel and his squad, losing a third home game in a row for the first time since 1993 with the 4-2 defeat.

As the Chelsea head coach reflected on the London derby loss, he wasn't prepared to single out the Belgium international's performance.

"I have no interest in talking about an individual player after a team performance like this," Tuchel said post-match.

"We talked about him pre-match. That was pre-match. Now is post-match. I am not interested in individual discussions after a team performance like this."

IMAGO / Focus Images

"We are not satisfied," Tuchel added to BBC Sport. "We now have three home defeats with an incredible amount of mistakes. We need to find a solution. I don’t have one right now. It is completely on us. A number of individual errors you cannot overcome.

"You cannot give three goals away for nothing. I hate losing and losing three times at home is unacceptable. I have no interest in praising or criticising individual players today after a team performance like this."



Chelsea now face West Ham in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon, again at Stamford Bridge, and will be looking to avoid a historic fourth home defeat in a row in all competitions.

