Tuchel Refuses to Look Ahead Towards Liverpool Clash Following Chelsea's 1-1 Draw With Brighton

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel refused to look ahead and address his upcoming game against Liverpool straight after his side's 1-1 draw with Brighton on Wednesday afternoon.

Tuchel's boys took the lead inside 28 minutes after Romelu Lukaku headed home Mason Mount's corner. However, Brighton substitute Danny Welbeck was there for the away side to claim the equaliser in stoppage time.

The draw limited the Blues to leaving with just the one point, meaning they remain eight points behind Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table.

Speaking to Amazon Prime Video Sport after the fixture, Tuchel refused to speak ahead of their upcoming league clash with Liverpool on Sunday as their injury list appears to be mounting up.

"No. No need to look ahead. We can try to find players who are ready to play. We have no more wing-backs, everybody injured. Players coming back from Covid and playing, playing, playing."

"I will always protect my players. I want to digest this and not talk about the next game."

Tuchel was asked in his post-match press conference as to whether he thinks his side are out of the title race, to which the German tactician said he can't see how his team can compete.

"How should we be in it?" he asked, as quoted by football.london. "We have seven Covid cases. We have five or six players out for six or more weeks. How should we compete in a title race?

"Everyone else who has a full squad, everybody in training has the full power to come through this league. We would be stupid to think we can do it out of Covid and injuries. Just play and everybody would be stupid to do it without 23 fit players."

