Thomas Tuchel Refuses to Blame Kepa Arrizabalaga for Carabao Cup Final Loss to Liverpool

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has refused to put the blame on goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga following his penalty miss in his side's Carabao Cup final loss to Liverpool.

Neither team were able to break the deadlock after 120 minutes of football on Sunday afternoon which left a penalty shoot-out as an inevitability.

But after 21 of the 22 outfield players scored their penalties, Chelsea's Kepa, who was brought on especially for the shoot-out, sent his penalty over the crossbar.

Speaking in his post-match interview, Tuchel refused to put the blame on the Spanish goalkeeper for his side's loss.

"We feel bad for him, of course," he said, as quoted by football.london. "It was a bit harsh that he was the guy to miss the one and only penalty but there is no blame."

When quizzed on the decision to bring Kepa on for AFCON winner Edouard Mendy, Tuchel went on to assume responsibility for his side's loss to Liverpool.

"I take the decisions when I take the decisions and I can't re-judge them when I know the outcome.

"We don't know what would've happened if we left Edou on the pitch. No blame on Kepa.

"Blame on me as I'm the guy who takes the decisions. Sometimes it works out, sometimes it doesn't. This is life as a football coach."

The final on Sunday afternoon was Chelsea's third opportunity to claim silverware since the beginning of the season, having already lifted both the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup.

