Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has admitted that he respects Andreas Christensen's decision to withdraw from the FA Cup final squad.

Christensen withdrew from Chelsea selection in the morning of the FA Cup final on Saturday before the Blues fell to defeat to Liverpool on penalties.

It was a decision that was out of Chelsea's hands, leaving them to adapt, which saw Thiago Silva limp his way through the 120 minutes.

Speaking to the press ahead of the Blues' clash against Leicester City, Tuchel opened up on the Dane's absence but refused to share their private conversation that took place on the day of the final.

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

When asked about the situation, the head coach said: “Well, Andreas came in the morning of the match (FA Cup final) to inform me, speak to me.

"He told me he was not ready to play the match, to start the match and be on the bench. He had his reasons. They stay private and confidential. It was not the first time as you can see over the last weeks that we had some of the same situations. That’s why he did not play regularly over the last weeks."

Tuchel added he thought they had prepared well for Christensen to feature but respects his decision to ask not to play.

"We thought we are in a good progression, development because he played a strong match before the final against Leeds. The conversation took place. We had to respect it. Of course. He has our support still but for tomorrow I am unsure."

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

He continued: “We had to accept it and we will accept it. I try the best I can to not take things personal and I still believe Andreas wanted to play these kinds of matches, I still believe he could in terms of potential and what he gives to the team, that’s why he was a key player for us. He struggled over the last weeks, as you can see when he was not in the squad or not playing although he was physically available, not injured. That was not completely out of the blue. That’s why it was, yeah, not the ideal scenario for us.

"We thought we prepared in the best way possible for him in Leeds where he managed a lot of pressure on us in a very impressive way. We thought we had him available. He is a key player. If you arrive in a final against Liverpool you want everybody available which was not the case.”

The defender is set to depart on a free transfer at the end of the season when his contract expires, with Barcelona his likely destination after lengthy talks with the Spanish giants.

The Blues will have to replace their academy graduate when the summer transfer window opens, should their takeover be finalised. Antonio Rudiger is also departing when his deal expires after penning a four-year deal, yet to be announced, at Real Madrid.

