Thomas Tuchel Responds to Antonio Conte's Words on Talisman Romelu Lukaku

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has responded to former Blues manager Antonio Conte's words on new Blues signing Romelu Lukaku.

Conte managed Lukaku for two seasons from 2019-2021 at Inter, winning the Serie A title together in 2021.

Since their title winning season, Lukaku moved to Chelsea in a £97.5 million move that saw him become the seventh-most expensive player in history.

As per the Guardian, Conte questioned how Lukaku was being utilised by Tuchel, while working as a pundit on the Juventus clash.

“I don’t think Chelsea have quite figured out how to use him yet," Conte said.

“He is a very specific striker. Bringing Lukaku into the box, he is dangerous.

"However, when he starts from midfield, he is incredibly quick. It is very difficult to find a player who is both a target man but can also run from midfield.”

Given a chance to respond to the comments, Tuchel noted some of the Belgian striker's performances so far this season.

"He was obviously not on the telly after the Tottenham game,” the German said.

“I don’t feel offended, he has every right. He is in the TV studio. I even saw it while I was showering before the match in the hotel.

"I saw him talking about us and I saw all the pictures between Romelu and our players from the Tottenham game.

"They were talking about the link-up play from Romelu, and how strong he is and how much he scored so they were praising him.”

The Blues next outing will be a Premier League clash against Southampton on Saturday afternoon, where Tuchel will hope for Lukaku to shine to silence any remaining critics.

