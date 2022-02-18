Tuchel Responds to Questions Over Chelsea Forward Hudson-Odoi Changing International Allegiance

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has responded to questions about his side's forward Callum Hudson-Odoi considering changing his international allegiance from England to Ghana.

The 21-year-old, who has been at Chelsea since the age of six, has been considering the possibility of changing his international allegiance after struggling to break into the England squad.

Considering all of his three senior appearances for his country have been made before the age of 21, Hudson-Odoi will still be eligible to represent Ghana, should he choose to.

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

When asked about the youngster switching allegiance, Tuchel seemed reluctant to provide any information on the subject.

“To Germany?" he laughed, when asked at his side's press conference. "I hear this for the first time, not involved in it and maybe I will not be involved.”

Under FIFA rulings, Hudson-Odoi will be able to apply to represent Ghana later this year as it will have been three years since his last England outing.

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

A recent report has also stated that the 21-year-old has told his close circle that he would like to play for Ghana at the World Cup later this year should they qualify.

Hudson-Odoi has found the back of the net three times so far this season in a total of 27 outings for Chelsea, with several of those coming from a right wing-back position.

Despite struggling to nail down a starting place in the lineup, the youngster is still keen to fight for his place at Stamford Bridge and any foreign interest he has received in the past appears to have been shut down swiftly.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube