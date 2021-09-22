Thomas Tuchel Reveals Chelsea & Kepa Arrizabalaga Goalkeeper Selection Headache after Edouard Mendy Injury

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has revealed his Chelsea selection headache as Kepa Arrizabalaga and Edouard Mendy fight for the number one spot at the club.

Kepa featured recently against Tottenham Hotspur and kept a clean sheet as Mendy suffered an injury against Zenit.

Speaking ahead of Chelsea's clash with Aston Villa, Tuchel discussed the selection decision.

Tuchel said: "It is more dramatic for the goalkeeper because obviously you don't change within games so it maybe seems even worse the situation or harder, but I don't feel Kepa like this."

Kepa arrived from Athletic Bilbao in 2018 for a record £72 million fee but has struggled since and currently acts as back-up for Mendy.

Continuing to discuss Kepa, Tuchel said: "He is an open guy, a humble guy, a super nice guy, a top, top professional sports guy and a big part of this squad and I feel him happy, maybe not fully with a lack of minutes but I don't feel that he is concerned at the moment.

"Now I have the feeling, and the mindset, that he has been here for some time now and with the calmness that he trains with, his positivity, it got a big reward and it came to him."

When asked if the Spaniard had to prove himself to Tuchel in the upcoming games, with Mendu injured, the manager disagreed.

"It was not necessary for him to prove to me he is a good goalkeeper, I see this every day in training." he said.



"Maybe that was the point where he did not try too hard to convince everybody that he is worth the money that the club paid for him."

The manager spoke on his happiness of having two 'super strong' shot-stoppers available for his selection.

"We have two super strong goalkeepers and we need both of them. If you need any proof, look at last weekend. He was a key factor in us keeping a clean sheet and it's as easy as that." he finished.



