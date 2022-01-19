Thomas Tuchel Reveals Chelsea's Training Plans for Spurs Clash After Brighton Draw

Thomas Tuchel has confirmed Chelsea's schedule as they prepare for their Premier League clash against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday afternoon.

It is now four games without a win in the league for Chelsea. They were held to a 1-1 draw against Brighton & Hove Albion on Tuesday night despite Hakim Ziyech scoring a stunning strike against the run of play in the 28th minute.

Heavy legs, fatigue and low morale was the problem for Tuchel's men on the south coast as they managed to hold on to survive the Brighton pressure on a dismal evening for the stuttering European champions.

Chelsea look tired. It's evident and obvious for everyone to see, and Tuchel made it clear his side were following their relentless schedule that has seen no postponements amid injury and Covid problems within the squad.

They now turn their attention to face Spurs on Sunday at Stamford Bridge. The pressure is on to get back to winning ways otherwise they will get dragged into a serious battle for a top four spot.

Here is how Tuchel and Chelsea's schedule looks for the week ahead:

Wednesday: OFF

Thursday: OFF

Friday: Return to Cobham to begin preparations

Saturday: Preparations continue

Sunday: Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur

Tuchel will give his players two days off which they 'so badly' need to rest and recover to allow the squad to recharge their batteries ahead of the London derby.

"So, so badly," responded Tuchel to how much his players need some time off. "You can say it is an excuse or whatever but it's like this. Look at our schedule, when we arrived at Man City we had the Carabao Cup in the week and they did not. Now we arrive here and they have more days to prepare and the whole week before to prepare.

"It's like this. We play since November. We are the team that plays and plays and plays. We need to recharge the batteries, disconnect. This is my feeling and it's why I give the players two days off.

"We will prepare for two days, use Friday and Saturday to prepare for Sunday because we have a game against Tottenham."

