Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Thomas Tuchel Reveals Chelsea's Training Plans for Spurs Clash After Brighton Draw

Thomas Tuchel has confirmed Chelsea's schedule as they prepare for their Premier League clash against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday afternoon.

It is now four games without a win in the league for Chelsea. They were held to a 1-1 draw against Brighton & Hove Albion on Tuesday night despite Hakim Ziyech scoring a stunning strike against the run of play in the 28th minute. 

Heavy legs, fatigue and low morale was the problem for Tuchel's men on the south coast as they managed to hold on to survive the Brighton pressure on a dismal evening for the stuttering European champions. 

imago1009213040h

Chelsea look tired. It's evident and obvious for everyone to see, and Tuchel made it clear his side were following their relentless schedule that has seen no postponements amid injury and Covid problems within the squad. 

They now turn their attention to face Spurs on Sunday at Stamford Bridge. The pressure is on to get back to winning ways otherwise they will get dragged into a serious battle for a top four spot. 

imago1009228417h

Here is how Tuchel and Chelsea's schedule looks for the week ahead:

Wednesday: OFF

Read More

Thursday: OFF

Friday: Return to Cobham to begin preparations

Saturday: Preparations continue 

Sunday: Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur

Tuchel will give his players two days off which they 'so badly' need to rest and recover to allow the squad to recharge their batteries ahead of the London derby. 

"So, so badly," responded Tuchel to how much his players need some time off. "You can say it is an excuse or whatever but it's like this. Look at our schedule, when we arrived at Man City we had the Carabao Cup in the week and they did not. Now we arrive here and they have more days to prepare and the whole week before to prepare.

"It's like this. We play since November. We are the team that plays and plays and plays. We need to recharge the batteries, disconnect. This is my feeling and it's why I give the players two days off.

"We will prepare for two days, use Friday and Saturday to prepare for Sunday because we have a game against Tottenham."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1009228417h
News

Thomas Tuchel Reveals Chelsea's Training Plans for Spurs Clash After Brighton Draw

52 seconds ago
imago1009214863h
News

Thomas Tuchel Reveals Chelsea Were Lucky Against Brighton

1 hour ago
imago1009215043h
News

Thomas Tuchel Refuses to Focus on Romelu Lukaku After More Dropped Points at Brighton

1 hour ago
imago1009214863h
News

Thomas Tuchel Defends Chelsea Substitution Decision Against Brighton

2 hours ago
imago1008934178h (1)
News

Report: Chelsea Ruled Out of January Talks for Ivan Perisic & Layvin Kurzawa

2 hours ago
imago1009209186h
News

Timo Werner: Chelsea Fans' Support Makes Me Stronger Despite Missing Chances

3 hours ago
imago1002730380h
News

Report: Former Chelsea Boss Frank Lampard Set for Everton Interview

4 hours ago
imago1009214863h
News

Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea Badly Need Days Off to Recover After Brighton Draw

10 hours ago