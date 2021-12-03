Skip to main content
December 3, 2021
Thomas Tuchel Reveals Chelsea's Preparation Plans for West Ham Clash

Author:

Thomas Tuchel has confirmed Chelsea's pre-match plans to prepare for their Premier League clash against West Ham on Saturday afternoon. 

The month of December sees fixtures come thick and fast in the calendar. Chelsea have nine games in the month which saw them win the first on Wednesday night against Watford. 

West Ham are the second opponent, just three days on as they make the short trip across the capital to the London Stadium. 

Chelsea had injury problems in midweek leaving them short of options, particularly in the central midfield area. While N'Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic remain out, they will have Jorginho back.

Reece James is also available once again. Ben Chilwell and Trevoh Chalobah will be sidelined though for the London derby. 

With preparation time limited at Cobham, Tuchel revealed their schedule ahead of the game in his pre-match press conference.

"From Wednesday afternoon to Saturday morning, there is simply no time to dream or to lose focus," said Tuchel. "You need to refocus straight away and this is what we did. We had already one meeting today in the morning, we will have another in the evening to prepare our team because tomorrow there is no time to do this.

“It is tough. Sometimes we are fatigued. Sometimes it is stressful but this is what we want and this is what we love. We are in the middle of it.”

He added: “It’s always another challenge coming. We had a very exciting week with Leicester then Juventus then Man United - big names, big challenges and a lot of reward for good performances. Then there was Ballon d’Or selection and suddenly weekend game against a strong and brave Watford side who had nothing to lose. A lot of distractions and different approaches to games."

