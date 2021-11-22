Thomas Tuchel Details 'Good Relationship' With Antonio Rudiger Amid Chelsea Contract Uncertainty

Thomas Tuchel has delved into his relationship with Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger as the club look to try to extend the German's contract.

Rudiger has been like a new signing for the Blues since Tuchel's arrival in January and has been a pivotal part of the resilient Chelsea defence.

But they could one of their star players next summer with his current deal set to expire at the end of the season.

Chelsea's terms are far lower than what Rudiger is looking for as he looks to bag a favourable contract in his last big contract of his career as he enters his 30s in the next couple of years.

It remains unclear whether Chelsea will offer Rudiger a deal which he will agree but the parties aren't close to agreeing an extension as of yet.

Tuchel wants to keep hold of Rudiger, he has made that abundantly clear, but it is not in his hands as January approaches.

He opened up on his relationship with the centre-back, detailing the 'trust and respect' he has.

“We have a good relationship and he feels the trust and respect," explained Tuchel. "He knows what to do, accepts his role, lives his role to the maximum and this is what we demand.

"We demand a lot from him and he delivers a lot. But I don’t think it’s dependent by who is on the sideline. I think a good relationship, a trustful and honest relationship, helps everyone. It helps me as a coach and every player. We want to instils this and keep this.

"At the moment, this is what we have. So it’s now Toni and my duty to keep this going.”

