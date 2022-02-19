Tuchel Reveals That Mount is Set to Miss Chelsea's Premier League Clash With Crystal Palace

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has hinted that Mason Mount is a major doubt for his side's Premier League clash with Crystal Palace on Saturday afternoon.

The 23-year-old picked up an injury inside the first half of his side's 2-1 Club World Cup win over Palmeiras last weekend and had to be replaced in the 31st minute by Christian Pulisic.

Speaking ahead of his side's Premier League clash with Crystal Palace this weekend, manager Thomas Tuchel made it clear that Mason Mount is a serious doubt for Saturday's fixture.

“We will push for the League Cup final," he told the media. "We will push. He has injured ligaments in the very first minutes of the final unfortunately.

"Champions League seems to be very, very close. We will try hard for the League Cup final.”

The current European champions have two big fixtures coming up next week as they prepare to face Lille in the round fo 16 of the Champions League, before taking on Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final that weekend.

Chelsea will have the opportunity to lift their fourth trophy under Thomas Tuchel when they face Liverpool, having already won the Champions League, the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup.

Therefore, Blues fans will be desperate to see Mount recover in time to take on Jurgen Klopp's side.

With Ben Chilwell and Reece James both still out of action, having not yet featured in 2022 for Chelsea, Thomas Tuchel's squad have struggled relentlessly in recent months with injury, making Mount's situation all the more troubling.

