Tuchel Rubbishes Conte's Comments About Huge Gap Between Chelsea and Tottenham Level

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has played down any talk about his side being on a different level to Antonio Conte's Tottenham.

Conte made the comments earlier in the month, with the two sides set to face off for the third time in January on Sunday afternoon.

The first two fixtures were both Carabao Cup semi-final legs and Chelsea came out victorious in both, taking home a 3-0 aggregate win to reach the final.

IMAGO / PA Images

Speaking at his side's press conference ahead of their Sunday afternoon Premier League clash with Spurs, Tuchel rubbished the comments made by Conte, suggesting it is all about preparation and who turns up on the day.

“You have to ask him. The last three results and last games was like this. We have to make sure it is a third time like this.

"Of course we should not get confused by this comment about the last matches and the ambition in which they will show up.

"He prepares his team to win and to beat us, that is very sure. That’s why it is not so important what he says about the last games.."

IMAGO / NurPhoto

The German tactician then went on to denounce any possibility of having the mental advantage after their Carabao Cup semi-final win.

"We come from two wins in the Carabao Cup, that should give us confidence. We play the match, it’s not about having advantages and being philosophical about it. It’s about delivering, being in the right mood and attitude to deliver a top performance..”

