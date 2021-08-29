August 29, 2021
Tuchel Rubbishes Hudson-Odoi Loan Rumours Amid Atalanta Interest

CHO will stay.
Thomas Tuchel has confirmed that Callum Hudson-Odoi will remain at Chelsea this summer and not leave the club on loan.

The winger had been linked with a possible switch to Atalanta.

Speaking to the Evening Standard, Tuchel rubbished the rumours.

sipa_34551268

He said: “In the moment, there is no loan and no thought considered."

Hudson-Odoi featured heavily in pre-season for Tuchel's side but is yet to make a Premier League appearance for Chelsea in the 2021/22 season.

Tuchel said: “He had a very good pre-season, but of course we are very aware that he fights for offensive positions more than maybe the wing-back positions."

“There is always room for improvement here in training and within this club. But, like I said, it is hard to argue with this opinion that he needs regular game time to improve his personal level. At the same time, it is not only about letting players go.

“Of course, if you do the mathematics you end up with a lot of guys for, in the moment, three offensive positions."

sipa_33273737

The German sent a message to Hudson-Odoi, telling him that the door is open if he works hard enough.

“So it is a huge challenge for him, but the door is always open to sneak through and to make your way. It can happen anytime for offensive players. In the moment, there is no loan and no thought considered.” Tuchel concluded.

