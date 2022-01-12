Thomas Tuchel Has 'Genuine Trust' in Kepa Arrizabalaga for Spurs Carabao Cup Tie

Kepa Arrizabalaga will start in goal for Chelsea against Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday night and Thomas Tuchel has 'genuine trust' in the Blues keeper.

The 27-year-old is Chelsea's number two behind Edouard Mendy, but he has now departed for the Africa Cup of Nations which leave Kepa as the man for Tuchel to rely on.

The Spaniard has been much-improved in recent months, gaining his confidence back after a rocky period at Stamford Bridge.

Tuchel's arrival appears to have given Kepa a new lease of life. He has made some excellent saves to help Chelsea reach the Carabao Cup semi finals, and will be called upon again on Wednesday night for the second leg in north London.

Everyone within the Chelsea camp has full faith in Kepa to step up once again, rubbishing the 'nervous' claims, in Mendy's absence.

“Maybe you don’t believe me but I never experience Kepa nervous, never. Not one single day," insists Tuchel.

"I never experienced him jealous, not happy for his colleague and of course his conqueror in the competition for goal. I never experienced him jealous and nervous.

"The good thing, it was a very genuine trust everybody had in Kepa once he needed to play and once we let him play. I felt the same from him. He was very calm, very focused. This is what he does every single day.

"I had the feeling he felt he does not need to show now in his 90 minutes that he is capable. We trust him and he is capable. It is not easy his position because it is not a lot of changes in the goalkeeping position. We have him and are so happy to have him, that’s maybe the difference.

"There was no extra sentence, no extra speech, no special stuff. It was genuine trust. We are just happy that he can show it because he is absolutely ready to show it."

