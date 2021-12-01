Thomas Tuchel's Antonio Rudiger Stance Revealed Following Andreas Christensen Chelsea Contract Ultimatum

The reason why Antonio Rudiger hasn't been dropped from the Chelsea side in recent weeks by Thomas Tuchel has been revealed.

Rudiger's contract expires at the end of the season and the club are no closer to agreeing an extension with the Germany international. His demands far exceed what Chelsea are currently willing to offer.

He isn't the only player to be out of contract. Fellow defenders Andreas Christensen, Thiago Silva and Cesar Azpilicueta are all also yet to renew their deals.

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

Christensen has been subsequently benched for Chelsea's last three games due to his contract standoff with the club. The 25-year-old has gone back on his summer agreement with the club over a five-year extension.

This has frustrated the hierarchy and Tuchel and the reason for his dropping was confirmed by the Blues head coach ahead of their Premier League encounter versus Watford.

"We have to hope it influences the contract situation a little bit," said Tuchel on dropping Christensen. "As I understood it the club wants the same, the player wants the same and the coach wants the same, to stay. That’s why we need the commitment and then we can continue.”

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Rudiger is in the same situation as Christensen but hasn't been dropped to the bench. Why?

The Telegraph have revealed that in Tuchel's eyes, Rudiger has 'remained consistent' over his Chelsea contract situation having never agreed a deal, moved the goalposts or delayed signing a new contract.

Time is running out for Chelsea to tie the four defenders down to new deals. Come January, they will be free to agree pre-contract with foreign clubs should no agreements be finalis

