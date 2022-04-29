Skip to main content

Tuchel Rules Chilwell, Kovacic & Hudson-Odoi Out of Chelsea's Clash vs Everton

Thomas Tuchel has ruled Ben Chilwell, Mateo Kovacic and Callum Hudson-Odoi out of the Chelsea squad to face Everton on Sunday.

The Blues travel to Goodison Park just days after drawing 1-1 to Manchester United in Premier League action.

Speaking ahead of the match, via football.london, Tuchel confirmed the team news ahead of the clash.

imago1011566982h (1)

"For sure, Ben Chilwell, no, and for Kova (Mateo Kovacic), it is too early – he has not had a minute in team training so far. He will not come back," he said. "Callum Hudson-Odoi as well."

The Chelsea head coach then continued to admit that Andreas Christensen is a doubt for the clash, whilst Ross Barkley could also not feature as both have suffered with recent illness.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

He concluded: "Maybe Andreas Christensen, but let's see after he was ill. And the same for Ross Barkley. Let's wait until the day after tomorrow (Saturday) to see how they feel."

Chelsea will be hoping to add to their points tally this season with victory over struggling Everton, managed by former Blue Frank Lampard as the Toffees currently sit in the relegation zone.

imago1011391235h

Tuchel continued to admit that he is looking forward to meeting  his predecessor at Chelsea.

"I would love to meet him," he said. "We need the points, and they need the points urgently as well. It is an exciting week for me personally. I love to play at Old Trafford, and everybody tells me about the atmosphere at Goodison Park, how emotional and how tough it is to play there. These are two nice fixtures, what it is all about. I am excited to go there, and we expect a tough fight."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago0078499510h
News

Sir Martin Broughton's Group Bid for Chelsea Rejected as Todd Boehly's Group Enter 'Exclusive Talks'

By Nick Emms26 minutes ago
imago1009019388h (2)
Match Coverage

Confirmed Officials: Everton vs Chelsea | Premier League

By Matt Debono30 minutes ago
imago1011628839h
News

Thomas Tuchel Makes Chelsea Defensive Transfer Demand Ahead of Takeover

By Nick Emms32 minutes ago
imago1011294969h
News

Stephen Pagliuca's Group Informed They Are Unsuccessful in Bid to Buy Chelsea

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1011305893h (1)
News

Todd Boehly Enters 'Exclusive Chelsea Takeover Talks' as Stephen Pagliuca Out of Race

By Matt Debono1 hour ago
imago1010113110h
News

Ineos Release Chelsea Plan Following Sir Jim Ratcliffe's £4.25BN Bid

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1006769472h
News

Sir Jim Ratcliffe Explains Sensational Late Chelsea Bid of Over £4BN

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1010113110h
News

Ineos Owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe Makes Late £4BN Bid for Chelsea Ahead of Takeover

By Nick Emms2 hours ago