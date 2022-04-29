Tuchel Rules Chilwell, Kovacic & Hudson-Odoi Out of Chelsea's Clash vs Everton

Thomas Tuchel has ruled Ben Chilwell, Mateo Kovacic and Callum Hudson-Odoi out of the Chelsea squad to face Everton on Sunday.

The Blues travel to Goodison Park just days after drawing 1-1 to Manchester United in Premier League action.

Speaking ahead of the match, via football.london, Tuchel confirmed the team news ahead of the clash.

IMAGO / Sebastian Frej

"For sure, Ben Chilwell, no, and for Kova (Mateo Kovacic), it is too early – he has not had a minute in team training so far. He will not come back," he said. "Callum Hudson-Odoi as well."

The Chelsea head coach then continued to admit that Andreas Christensen is a doubt for the clash, whilst Ross Barkley could also not feature as both have suffered with recent illness.

He concluded: "Maybe Andreas Christensen, but let's see after he was ill. And the same for Ross Barkley. Let's wait until the day after tomorrow (Saturday) to see how they feel."

Chelsea will be hoping to add to their points tally this season with victory over struggling Everton, managed by former Blue Frank Lampard as the Toffees currently sit in the relegation zone.

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

Tuchel continued to admit that he is looking forward to meeting his predecessor at Chelsea.

"I would love to meet him," he said. "We need the points, and they need the points urgently as well. It is an exciting week for me personally. I love to play at Old Trafford, and everybody tells me about the atmosphere at Goodison Park, how emotional and how tough it is to play there. These are two nice fixtures, what it is all about. I am excited to go there, and we expect a tough fight."

