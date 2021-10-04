Tuchel: Saul Will Get Chances at Chelsea if He Continues to Work Hard

Saul Niguez will get chances to impress at Chelsea if he continues to work hard and adapts to life in England, says head coach Thomas Tuchel.

The 26-year-old has only played twice for the Blues, both against Aston Villa in the Premier League and Carabao Cup, since his summer loan switch from Atletico Madrid.

Saul's debut for the Blues was a difficult one, there is no shying away from it. He knows it, Tuchel knows it. Hooked after 45 minutes, it wasn't ideal. The Spaniard played again in September against Dean Smith's side once again and had a little more joy.

But other than those two cameos, Saul hasn't featured for Chelsea. Left to the bench, he played that role once again on Saturday during the win against Southampton.

Tuchel has plenty of midfield options now following the rise of Ruben Loftus-Cheek and also the chance handed to Ross Barkley. Six players competing for two, sometimes three, spots.

Saul has been told how he can put himself in the frame to play after Tuchel insisted the 26-year-old will get his chances in England to prove himself.

"He does not need to worry," said Tuchel. "Just work hard and adapt and the chances will come."

"We have only 11 to give a chance. I would like to see it in a positive way."

He added: "Particularly about Saul, he was very, very close to start today. In the end I decided against him because I thought to put him in another high pressing match, an opponent pressing so high in the centre of the pitch, would it be fair to say 'okay, now prove it and let’s see if your adaption has gone further' and I hesitated a little bit."

