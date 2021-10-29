Thomas Tuchel Sends Message to Forward Players in Romelu Lukaku & Timo Werner's Absence

With the absence of first choice strikers Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner, Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has sent a message to his forward players to step up to the plate and prove themselves.

Both strikers picked up injuries in the last two weeks and were both absent for Chelsea's last Premier League outing against Norwich.

Despite their absences, Tuchel's boys still managed without them and they ended up winning the tie 7-0.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Speaking ahead of their weekend clash with Newcastle, Tuchel sent a message to his players to be brave in the attack.

"Now we have to compensate the loss from Romelu and Timo," Tuchel told the media. "We did score before with different goal scorers.

"It is now even more necessary that we arrive in dangerous positions, in the box with a lot of players.

"It is important that we bring bodies to the opponent box, that we are brave and free enough to end our attacks with enough people in the box and increase our chance to score.

"This is what we want and maybe the reason for it."

The Blues boss continued by saying he hopes the club has a new top scorer at the end of the season.

"In the end we hope it will not be Jorgi at the end of the season as our top scorer! Not again!

"We like him a lot, no offence to him but we hope our main guys and our strikers are the guys who score regularly and we can provide and create chances for them."

