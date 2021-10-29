Thomas Tuchel Sends Message to Chelsea Squad About Closing The Gap With Man City & Liverpool

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has addressed the gap between his side and where Manchester City and Liverpool are at, sending a message to his squad that they 'need to prove it'.

The Blues currently sit at the top of the table, one point ahead of Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool who take on Brighton on Saturday afternoon.

Tuchel's boys will face Newcastle in an attempt to stretch the lead at the top of the table even further.

Speaking ahead of the Newcastle encounter, Tuchel answered questions as to whether his side had closed the gap on Liverpool and Manchester City yet.

“Maybe for the moment," Tuchel told the media. "It is only nine games in. We need to prove it.

"Maybe we proved it in the last half of the season but now is a new season and we need to prove it.

"It is not enough to prove it for nine games, we need to prove it for the season. It will take all of us.

"It will take all of our courage, all of our effort, all of our discipline. It will simply take all of us. It’s like running a marathon. This league is extremely exhausting."

The German tactician went on to send a message to his squad to keep up their hard work.

"We try to close it, we are confident enough to say from the first day we want to close it. This is what drives us.

"We will work on it because it takes a lot to keep the momentum going.”

