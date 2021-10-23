Tuchel Sends Message to Squad Ahead of Norwich Encounter

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has issued a message to the likes of Callum Hudson-Odoi and Kai Havertz to fill the boots of Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner against Norwich.

The two regular first team strikers picked up injuries in the Blues' midweek Champions League clash with Malmo.

Despite both players going off injured in the first half, Tuchel's boys still managed to win 4-0, with goals coming from Havertz and Andreas Christensen as well as two penalties by Jorginho.

Speaking ahead of his side's Premier League clash with Norwich on Saturday, Tuchel issued a clear warning to the players to step up and show what they can do in the absence of Lukaku and Werner.

"It’s a big opportunity, not a little bit of an opportunity," said the Chelsea boss, as quoted by the Daily Mail.

"Romelu gets a lot of minutes, Timo gets a lot of minutes. Now is the moment to step up. It’s as simple as that.

"This is what they are waiting for. Now they have the responsibility, here we go. They have to show it. They have our trust, our support and it’s up to them."

Tuchel also discussed where Callum Hudson-Odoi stands after he hasn't received too many minutes so far this season.

"It’s only a turning point if he makes it a turning point.

"He needs to prove it. He needs to play the next 250 games at the highest level and then we can say it was.

"It will be a turning point if he does not only have one good match, one good half, 60 good minutes but if he does it consistently."

