Tuchel: Sterling lucky not to be sent off for Man City against Chelsea

Thomas Tuchel believes Raheem Sterling was fortunate to stay on the field after a late foul on Timo Werner during Chelsea's 2-1 win against Manchester City.

Marcos Alonso's goal in stoppage time sealed a comeback for the Blues at the Etihad on Saturday evening to delay City's title-winning celebrations.

But the game was marred by controversy on more than one occasion.

Sterling was involved in the thick of it. Two decisions. The first after he made a late, high foul on Werner but after a VAR check, they stayed with Anthony Taylor's initial decision of a yellow card.

He then scored City's opener, before wanting a penalty in the second half after Kurt Zouma bundled him down in the box, but nothing was given, to his fury and Chelsea's relief.

It proved pivotal as Chelsea went onto win the game and Tuchel offered his assessment post-match.

What Thomas Tuchel said on the 'no penalty' incident

"I only saw it live and I was in fear that he will maybe give it, but I found our first one a 50-50 situation. If he gives it live because it’s his impression, okay maybe it’s not worth overturning it from VAR. If he wouldn’t whistle it live in his first impression I think it also wouldn’t be worth overruling from VAR so it was a pretty tough one.

"Of course we felt a bit like the momentum was completely against us because we were one man down actually from an injured player, had no time to do the change and suddenly this whole game can slip through your fingers."

Raheem Sterling and Pep Guardiola both believed it should have been a penalty for the hosts.

What Thomas Tuchel said on the Timo Werner foul

"I just heard that it was also lucky for Raheem Sterling to be on the field because he had a huge foul against Timo Werner.

"You need these things. I am not here to talk about, I have no reason to talk bad about the referee, they are doing their best and this is how it is. I absolutely can admit you need a bit of luck, also with offside decisions and with decisions like this. This will never change."

