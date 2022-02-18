Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea Still Believe in Romelu Lukaku After Big Club World Cup Final Goal

Thomas Tuchel has backed Romelu Lukaku to score goals on a more consistent basis following his important goal in Chelsea's Club World Cup final win over Palmeiras last weekend.

Lukaku headed Chelsea in front in Abu Dhabi in the early parts of the second half on Saturday which helped the Blues to a 2-1 win after extra-time to seal glory out in the Middle East.

Tuchel has stuck with the Belgium international despite a difficult start to life upon his Chelsea return, in addition to his controversial interview prior to Christmas.

IMAGO / Action Plus

The Chelsea forward now has ten goals for the season in all competitions from 27 appearances, two of which came at the Club World Cup.

Tuchel is hoping for a more settled front line after acknowledging the array of attacking quality at his disposal but is ready to keep faith in Lukaku, quashing any concerns that may be hanging over the forward's ability to find the net.

“Yeah. I still believe that he will because he always did, we need more patience than maybe we all have and wanted with this signing," responded Tuchel to whether or not Lukaku would rediscover his goalscoring form.

IMAGO / Action Plus

"We demand a lot from our strikers also in terms of intensity. There are several reasons why things are like this (he is not scoring) and we are on it. There are teams who heavily rely on one goalscorer out there, it is no secret. There are also teams like Manchester City who don’t rely one one person but it’s on all their shoulders. Both things work. We want to bring Romelu in better situations, more situations, we want to understand him better, his teammates do. This is an ongoing process.

"In the end we still have trust because he proved in every club that he is the last guy to have the last touch at the end of attacks. He had a very important goal for us in the final. Like you say, disappointed is not the right word but of course we thought for him, especially, he wanted to produce the numbers right from the start. We are all humans, we keep on going and demand a lot defensively from our strikers as well. ”

