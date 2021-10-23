Tuchel Stresses The Importance of Having Mount In The Team

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has stressed the importance of having Mason Mount in his side after his hat-trick performance against Norwich on Saturday afternoon.

The midfielder opened and closed the scoring against Norwich in matchday nine of the league.

With goals from himself, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Ben Chilwell, Reece James and an own goal from Max Aarons, Chelsea extended their lead at the top of the table to four points following the 7-0 thrashing.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

As quoted by football.london, Tuchel stressed how important it is to have Mount in the Chelsea ranks.

"As you know we play most games with three strikers and Mason is one of the strikers and you can say in our world that Mason is maybe between an eight and a ten so not a real striker so we depend also heavily on him and that’s why other players play a key role.

"The wing-backs arrive more in the box, the wingbacks play with a bit more freedom and sometimes new positions to have our strikers really in the last line where they feel more confident.

SIPA USA

"It is a complex game. There is very rarely one reason why things happen like this, but we depend on Mason and we want to.

"We like his style, we like where he comes from, we like his personality, he is a top player and a top guy."

