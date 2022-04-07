Skip to main content
Thomas Tuchel Takes Blame for Andreas Christensen's Struggles vs Vinicius Jr During Real Madrid Defeat

Thomas Tuchel has taken the blame for Andreas Christensen's tough night against Real Madrid and winger Vinicius Jr.

The 25-year-old was hooked at the interval after Vini Jr terrorised him down the left channel as Real Madrid came out 3-1 winners at Stamford Bridge in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie

Christensen has been linked with a move to Barcelona this summer when his Chelsea deal expires, a move that appears to be done but without announcement.

Tuchel admitted his focus could be challenged due to the exit rumours, however still played him against Real after calling for 100 per cent commitment from the Denmark international.

But it was a dismal performance from the defender, whether Tuchel liked to admit or not, as he insisted it was purely tactical taking him off at half-time. 

What Thomas Tuchel said

The Chelsea head coach took full responsibility for Christensen's torrid night in west London, saying: "Yes, it is my mistake."

Christensen was taken off at half-time in a double change, along with N'Golo Kante, for Mateo Kovacic and Hakim Ziyech. Tuchel said the decision was purely tactical and nothing to do with their performances. 

"We changed the formation and wanted to turn things around," added Tuchel

"I think personally there was enough that we could hurt them but we were so far off our level in everything the game demands: tactically, individually, shape, stiffness in challenges. So we tried to play in a new formation, but we killed the game off with a big mistake after three minutes."

"No, it was a tactical change," insisted the Blues boss. "It's like always, it's never on one or two players. It's on all of us. I'm included in this. Like I said, individually we lost shape and challenges. Obviously, since the international break, we don't look the same and I don't really have an explanation as we were on a long winning streak and were very competitive. The first half was by far not good."

