    • October 21, 2021
    Chelsea Boss Thomas Tuchel Sends Callum Hudson-Odoi & Kai Havertz Message After Malmo Win

    Kai Havertz and Callum Hudson-Odoi have been challenged by Thomas Tuchel to make their mark at Chelsea following the double injury blow to Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner.

    The attacking duo were replaced by Havertz and Hudson-Odoi in the first half of their 4-0 win over Malmo in the Champions League on Wednesday night

    Lukaku suffered an ankle injury after winning a penalty for the Blues, while Werner pulled up with a hamstring problem just before half time.

    Hudson-Odoi and Havertz were wanted by many to start and just three minutes into the second half they combined for the German to dink over Ismael Diawara in the Malmo net. 

    It could see the duo start against Norwich City on Saturday afternoon in the Premier League with Lukaku and Werner expected to be sidelined.

    Tuchel has told the pair it's time to show their hunger, determination and decisiveness when on the pitch for the Blues.

    Speaking in his post-match press conference, the Chelsea boss said: "Always, always a chance and it is always necessary to prove a point. They can prove a point now so we will have some games without Romelu and Timo so everyone is invited to join the race for minutes on the pitch.

    "When they are on the pitch, they need to show their hunger and determination to be decisive and be in the box.

    "This is how it is and they did it today but there's still room to improve and on Saturday we need the same hunger and determination from whoever starts for us because we need goals to win matches. We need to find solutions without Romelu and Timo, that's clear. Everyone will join the race to be decisive for us."

