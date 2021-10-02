Thomas Tuchel Sends Chelsea Squad Message to Earn Place in Place

October 2, 2021
Publish date:

Thomas Tuchel Sends Message to Chelsea Squad Over Team Selection

Author:

Thomas Tuchel has challenged his Chelsea squad to not be frustrated by squad omissions and instead focus on fighting for their place in the side. 

Chelsea have lost their last two games, against Manchester City and Juventus, and will be hoping to stop the rot against Southampton on Saturday afternoon at Stamford Bridge. 

Tuchel has left many on the bench during his tenure, constantly changing his side, which has left many questioning some his selection choices.

Callum Hudson-Odoi remains fighting for his place in the side, while Timo Werner was snubbed entirely on Wednesday night in Turin against Juventus despite Chelsea needing an equaliser, which saw even Ross Barkley preferred to come on from the bench. 

But Tuchel has sent his squad a blanket message over how he his players should conduct themselves.

What Thomas Tuchel said

“There is no reason to be frustrated but there are a hundred reasons to be happy. Be spot on in training and fight for your place, that’s the situation for everybody.”

This comes after questions were raised over Werner's frustrations at being left on the bench in Italy.

Tuchel responded: “Why should I speak with Timo or any player about expectations? It would be endless. He needs to focus and nobody, I’m pretty sure, promised he plays every single minute no matter what.

“He is a healthy, young guy who has the best job in the world in one of the best clubs in the world.

