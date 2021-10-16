Tuchel: Too Early for Chelsea to Be Happy at Top of Premier League

    • October 16, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Thomas Tuchel Won't Get Drawn Into Chelsea Being Top of Premier League

    Author:

    Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel knows it's better to be at the top of the Premier League table, however he won't get carried away. 

    The Blues sealed their fate at the top after 1-0 victory against Brentford on Saturday evening. Ben Chilwell's first-half thumping strike in stoppage time was enough as they hung on in the final 15 minutes for all three points. 

    Edouard Mendy was responsible for the victory, making several vital saves to ensure the defence was unlocked and to keep his clean sheet in tact. 

    sipa_35594713

    Chelsea move back ahead of Liverpool and Manchester City. It was a pleasing sight for Tuchel as he recognised his side at the Brentford Community Stadium, but their feet are staying firmly on the ground.

    What Thomas Tuchel said

    On climbing back to the summit of the league, Tuchel told Sky Sports: "Better to be there, than the other way round. But it's too early, too close. Every draw, loss, you can lose three positions. It's not the main point, it's October. I'm happy with the energy, I can recognise us."

    What else did the Chelsea boss say?

    Tuchel was quick to praise Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy who made several outstanding saves to ensure the Blues came away with all three points. 

    The Chelsea head coach added: "He was very strong throughout the whole match. We managed to keep pressure away from him in the first 65 minutes but they were dangerous with their set-pieces so they are a constant threat. So he was very strong in the build-up play.

    "The last 20 minutes the game became a cup game and they had a lot of bodies in our box. We couldn't keep them away and it was important to escape with a clean sheet."

    More Chelsea Coverage

    Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

    sipa_35594364
    News

    Tuchel: Too Early for Chelsea to Be Happy at Top of Premier League

    56 seconds ago
    sipa_35594756
    News

    'He Was Very Strong' - Thomas Tuchel Praises Edouard Mendy After Brentford Victory

    15 minutes ago
    sipa_35594509
    News

    'We've Got Edou to Thank' - Ben Chilwell Reacts to Victory Over Brentford

    45 minutes ago
    sipa_35593230
    News

    Thomas Tuchel Delighted as Chelsea Climb Back to Top of Premier League With Brentford Win

    58 minutes ago
    sipa_35593131
    Match Coverage

    5 Things Learned: Brentford 0-1 Chelsea | Premier League

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35593131
    Match Coverage

    Player Ratings: Brentford 0-1 Chelsea | Premier League

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35593815
    Match Coverage

    Brentford 0-1 Chelsea: Edouard Mendy to the Rescue as Ben Chilwell Scores Decider

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35574333
    News

    Thomas Tuchel Explains Chelsea Team Selection Ahead of Brentford Clash

    3 hours ago