Tuchel: Too Early for Chelsea to Be Happy at Top of Premier League

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel knows it's better to be at the top of the Premier League table, however he won't get carried away.

The Blues sealed their fate at the top after 1-0 victory against Brentford on Saturday evening. Ben Chilwell's first-half thumping strike in stoppage time was enough as they hung on in the final 15 minutes for all three points.

Edouard Mendy was responsible for the victory, making several vital saves to ensure the defence was unlocked and to keep his clean sheet in tact.

Chelsea move back ahead of Liverpool and Manchester City. It was a pleasing sight for Tuchel as he recognised his side at the Brentford Community Stadium, but their feet are staying firmly on the ground.

What Thomas Tuchel said

On climbing back to the summit of the league, Tuchel told Sky Sports: "Better to be there, than the other way round. But it's too early, too close. Every draw, loss, you can lose three positions. It's not the main point, it's October. I'm happy with the energy, I can recognise us."

What else did the Chelsea boss say?

Tuchel was quick to praise Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy who made several outstanding saves to ensure the Blues came away with all three points.

The Chelsea head coach added: "He was very strong throughout the whole match. We managed to keep pressure away from him in the first 65 minutes but they were dangerous with their set-pieces so they are a constant threat. So he was very strong in the build-up play.

"The last 20 minutes the game became a cup game and they had a lot of bodies in our box. We couldn't keep them away and it was important to escape with a clean sheet."

