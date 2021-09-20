Tuchel's Decision to Use Mount as Chelsea Example Paid Off in 3-0 Win Over Spurs

Thomas Tuchel used Chelsea star Mason Mount as the player to warn the rest of his squad to increase their energy and better their performance during the Blues' 3-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur.

Chelsea came away with three points in north London on Sunday afternoon but only because of a tactical change at half-time from Tuchel.

It was a poor first half by Chelsea's standards. Spurs were on top, Chelsea lacked energy, intensity and were struggling to gain control in the derby.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Many players were below par in the opening 45 including Mount, along with Kai Havertz who could've gone off at the half-time interval, but it was Mount who made way for N'Golo Kante. It saw Chelsea switch from a 3-4-3 to a 3-5-2 system to add further bodies into the midfield to take control.

Tuchel's change worked. It worked perfectly. From the whistle blowing for the second half getting underway, the tide turned. Chelsea were on top, and they blew Spurs away with three second half goals. Thiago Silva put them ahead with a header into the bottom corner, before a deflected Kante strike and stoppage time goal from Antonio Rudiger sealed the points to send Chelsea to the top of the league.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Mount was used as the player by Tuchel to tell his squad they weren't good enough. It could've been him or a few others coming off at half-time. Regardless, it's a team sport for Tuchel and the decision worked to get the win, which is the only thing that counts in football - getting results.

"It was a hard decision for Mason," said Tuchel of the tactical change at the break. "It seemed to be a bit more defensive with Mason to N’Golo. I wanted to give a sign from the talk, I wasn’t happy with the energy. I was not ready to talk about the spaces here, the spaces there. We had to open the spaces. It was about ball wins, second balls, duels, sending signals, growing confidence by energy, ball wins, higher workrate, closing players down and not being too reactive."

More Chelsea Coverage



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube