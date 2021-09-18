Tuchel Uses Mount As Example of Having Honest Relationship With Chelsea Squad

The Chelsea Star Tuchel Uses As Example of Having Honest Relationship With Squad

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has discussed how important it is to have an honest relationship with his squad and used Mason Mount as a prime example.

As a regular starter for Tuchel's side in the 2019/20 and 2020/21 seasons, Mason Mount has become known by Blues' fans as 'Mr. Chelsea' for his consistent performances in high-level games.

The England midfielder was vital in Chelsea's 2020/21 campaign that led them to a Champions League winners medal.

Speaking to the official Chelsea website, Tuchel discussed how Mount's recent performance against Zenit St. Petersburg wasn't his best and how important it is to have a good relationship with the players so they can receive criticism.

"I was not absolutely happy with everything he did," said Tuchel.

"This is also part of the coaching, we are not only patting ourselves on the back. This is part of how we are together.

"If we are not happy, we tell the players what we are not happy with and then they know it. It's straightforward and he had a good second half playing in slightly different spaces."

Since joining Chelsea in January 2021, Tuchel has had an immediate impact on the players, with many praising him for the way he works with the squad.

Spanish goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga went on to tell Miguel Quintana how important Tuchel's arrival was for his confidence.

"Thomas was straight with me from the first moment and he transmitted his confidence immediately.

"He provides a certain calmness, he took the focus away from me and lifted the pressure off my shoulders."

