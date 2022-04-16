Thomas Tuchel has confirmed he will hold talks with Conor Gallagher over his Chelsea future this summer after admitting he sees a future in the side for the midfielder.

The 22-year-old is currently on loan at Crystal Palace after joining on a season-long loan last summer and has thoroughly impressed under Patrick Vieira's tutelage at Selhurst Park.

His form has warranted his and Palace's chance of playing in an FA Cup semi-final at Wembley. For the Eagles, that chance will come this weekend, but for Gallagher it won't. Why? The opponents are Chelsea, his parent club, which makes him ineligible.

Tuchel apologised to the England international but there will be plenty of more chances for Gallagher to play in these type of big games.

After all, he returns to Chelsea this summer when his current loan expires. But will he have a place in the side next season? Tuchel insists he can but knows the decision over his future isn't just down to him ahead of the Qatar World Cup in November.

What Thomas Tuchel said

Speaking ahead of Chelsea's FA Cup semi-final against the Eagles, Tuchel had a message for the midfielder, saying: "I believe that Conor can be a part of our squad and can play a role with us but I’m not the only one to decide.

"We need to speak after the season with everybody and we need to see what Conor wants. We need to see what the situation is, what role we have for him and what he can fight for because you need something to fight for.

"You need to have a role and a perspective about where you are, where you can be and what to achieve. We have to be very clear with him, he needs to be clear with us and we will sort it out."

