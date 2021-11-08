Skip to main content
    • November 8, 2021
    Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea Happy for Players Getting Called Up Despite Injury Concerns

    Thomas Tuchel 'would love' for his Chelsea players to be able to rest during the international break although he is 'happy' when they get called up for their respective countries.

    Chelsea's players have split up for two weeks as they head off to their respective national camps following their 1-1 draw against Burnley. 

    Tuchel's side are top of the table, three clear of Manchester City in second, and welcomed backed N'Golo Kante and Christian Pulisic last week from injury and fitness problems. 

    But the pair are now heading away on international duty, among others, with the control now out of Tuchel's hands on how to manage his players. 

    The Chelsea boss admitted he would prefer if they stayed at Cobham but knows it is a 'proud' moment for the players to represent their countries.

    "We are happy on one side when our players get nominated because they are proud to play for their country and we want to have the best players that are nominated. On the other side, we would love to rest the players, of course, and give them some days off to disconnect and relax.

    "With the guys who come from injuries, it feels a little bit like we take care of them, and by doing that we take into account where they play and travel. This is the case with N’Golo and Christian.

    "We have prepared them over the last two weeks for us but also so they free to go to their national teams and hopefully get the minutes that elevates them to a higher level when they come back, but if they do not get injured in the matches.

    "This is a constant balance and we have no control over it. So I’m always a bit frightened."

