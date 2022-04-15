Skip to main content
Two Chelsea Stars Set to Miss FA Cup Semi-Final vs Crystal Palace

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has confirmed that Ben Chilwell and Callum Hudson-Odoi are set to miss the FA Cup semi-final against Crystal Palace through injury.

The Blues travel to Wembley looking to make it to their third successive FA Cup final, having fallen to defeat in the previous two.

Speaking to the press ahead of the clash, Tuchel confirmed that both Chilwell and Hudson-Odoi will be unavailable for the trip.

When asked if everyone was fit and ready to play, Tuchel confirmed: “Yeah, except for Ben Chilwell and Callum Hudson-Odoi.

"Everyone seems to be okay. Still have two more trainings to go so fingers crossed. Romelu was back in training yesterday, let’s see if he has any reaction or not. Everyone should be okay.”

This comes after Tuchel confirmed that Hudson-Odoi suffered an injury setback, revealing it will be weeks rather than days before his return.

“Doesn’t look so good at the moment. It’s not a matter of days at the moment, it’s a matter of weeks. It’s a setback," he previously revealed.

"He started in the Club World Cup final, we were just talking about it," he continued. "He had an assist in the final, he was crucial on the left side, sometimes as a wingback but most of the time as a winger. 

"It was one of the seasons he has had the most play time I would say and was growing into it. Suddenly it stopped his season, not his fault but it’s an upset.”

Chilwell remains a long-term absentee and is unlikely to feature before the end of the season.

