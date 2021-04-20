Two English clubs 'close to losing nerve' amid European Super League backlash - Chelsea and Man City linked

Two English clubs are reportedly on the verge of 'losing their nerve' following the heavy backlash over the new European Super League.

Six English clubs - Chelsea, Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham - have all been confirmed as founding members of the Super League, which is hoped to start as early as August with clubs possibly receiving a windfall of up to €300 million.

But following the overwhelming backlash, anger and fury over the new anti-competition league, it has been claimed by the Mail that two clubs could be on the verge of turning their backs on the proposal.

"Hearing the first cracks may be beginning to appear in the ugly, misshapen edifice of the ESL. Told two English clubs are close to losing their nerve."

Chelsea and Manchester City have been the two names linked due to their participation coming at the last minute, being the final two teams to enter the competition. It has been claimed they felt they had no other choice but to agree to the proposal to avoid being left behind.

There is a protest planned at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday evening ahead of the clash against Brighton. Fans will head to the ground to voice their concerns on a day which could prove pivotal to the future of the game.

Florentino Perez, the Real Madrid president, spoke in an interview with Spanish media on Monday stating the new competition was to 'save football'.

What has Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel had to say on the announcement?

The Chelsea head coach was placed in front of the media on Monday and left his faith in the club to make the right decisions.

"I have known about it since yesterday [Sunday]," said Tuchel on the European Super League.

"But, I am here to be in the hardest competition, that is why I came here, this is what I love - to play in the hardest competitions in Europe. That’s what I am at Chelsea.

"As you know, I do not get too involved with the subjects around us, I am a bit sad that the subjects are there now as I was hoping to talk about the Man City game or, more importantly, the Brighton game.

"This is clearly not the case today but as you know, I am part of this club, I trust my club to make the right decisions. I think it is too early to judge everything and it is not my part.

"On my badge at Chelsea it says I have to play my role, everyone has to play their role and mine is to be a coach and to be focused. We have an important game coming up."



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube