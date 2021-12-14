'Two Great Guys' - Thiago Silva Opens Up on Working Under Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea And Tite With Brazil

Skip to main content
'Two Great Guys' - Thiago Silva Draws Comparisons With Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea And Tite With Brazil

Author:

Thiago Silva has revealed what it is like to work under the management of Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea and Tite with Brazil.

Silva joined the Blues in August 2020 as a free agent, winning the Champions League in his first season in west London.

The Brazil international also won the Copa America trophy with his national side in 2019 under Tite.

imago1008434204h

Speaking to the Chelsea 5th Stand app, Silva revealed what it's like to work under manager's Tuchel and Tite, labelling them both 'two great guys'.

"They are just two great guys and I find it very easy to speak about their human side," he said. "In my career, I’ve had great managers, but they’re really at the very top.

Read More

"Carlo Ancelotti was someone that I had a similar feeling for, but Tuchel and Tite are playing such an important part in my life as I speak right now.

pjimage (28)

Silva also went on to outline his plans to feature in the 2022 World Cup with Brazil, despite being 38-years-old by the time the competition takes place.

"It’s just an honour to play for them and I hope I continue to repay them – to be able to make the World Cup in 2022 with Brazil is a source of motivation for me and, of course, to continue bringing silverware to Chelsea.

"I just hope to give back some of what they have given to me."

