Two of Four Chelsea Bidders Ready to Increase Offers as Raine Group Allow Auction Process

Raine Group are permitting Chelsea's shortlisted bidders to increase their offers for the Club, with two parties ready to do so.

This comes as Sir Martin Broughton, Todd Boehly, the Ricketts family and Stephen Pagliuca have all been named as preferred bidders to take over at Chelsea.

As per Mail Sport, Raine are allowing bidders to increase their offers after they made it through to the next stage and two of the four parties are ready to up their bids.

IMAGO / PA Images

It is unclear as to who the two parties willing to up their bids are but it was previously reported that the Ricketts family believe they can meet the financial demands despite facing backlash from Chelsea fans.

However, Raine will not decide the new owners based only on the financial information.

It was also reported that the remaining contenders have been told to commit at least £1 billion to future investment at Chelsea.

Boehly's bid is believed to be the frontrunner for Chelsea as things stand due to uncertainty on whether the Broughton consortium or Pagliuca can purchase the Club due to existing ties with other football teams.

IMAGO / PA Images

They have been given the full details of the Broughton and Pagliuca bids but there is still uncertainty, with Joshua Harris and David Blitzer in the Broughton camp owning a share in Crystal Palace.

Pagliuca owns 55 percent of Serie A side Atalanta too, with UEFA rules meaning he would have to reduce or sell his shares before taking over at Chelsea.

It remains to be seen as to what the future holds but Raine have now confirmed the process is moving as planned, with preferred bidders already informed of their success before being handed the opportunity to improve their bids.

They have also been given the green light to plan meetings with Chelsea executives and tours of Stamford Bridge, with these starting as early as this week.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube