Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Two of Four Chelsea Bidders Ready to Increase Offers as Raine Group Allow Auction Process

Raine Group are permitting Chelsea's shortlisted bidders to increase their offers for the Club, with two parties ready to do so.

This comes as Sir Martin Broughton, Todd Boehly, the Ricketts family and Stephen Pagliuca have all been named as preferred bidders to take over at Chelsea.

As per Mail Sport, Raine are allowing bidders to increase their offers after they made it through to the next stage and two of the four parties are ready to up their bids.

imago1010479508h (3)

It is unclear as to who the two parties willing to up their bids are but it was previously reported that the Ricketts family believe they can meet the financial demands despite facing backlash from Chelsea fans.

However, Raine will not decide the new owners based only on the financial information.

It was also reported that the remaining contenders have been told to commit at least £1 billion to future investment at Chelsea.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Boehly's bid is believed to be the frontrunner for Chelsea as things stand due to uncertainty on whether the Broughton consortium or Pagliuca can purchase the Club due to existing ties with other football teams.

imago1010837067h

They have been given the full details of the Broughton and Pagliuca bids but there is still uncertainty, with Joshua Harris and David Blitzer in the Broughton camp owning a share in Crystal Palace.

Pagliuca owns 55 percent of Serie A side Atalanta too, with UEFA rules meaning he would have to reduce or sell his shares before taking over at Chelsea.

It remains to be seen as to what the future holds but Raine have now confirmed the process is moving as planned, with preferred bidders already informed of their success before being handed the opportunity to improve their bids.

They have also been given the green light to plan meetings with Chelsea executives and tours of Stamford Bridge, with these starting as early as this week.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1010724513h
News

Edouard Mendy on His Save in Chelsea's Champions League Clash With Real Madrid Last Season

By Jago Hemming2 minutes ago
imago1010882705h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Handed Boost in Race for Tchouameni As Agent Denies Real Madrid Agreement

By Jago Hemming47 minutes ago
imago1010700047h
News

Edouard Mendy Reveals What Sadio Mane Says to Him Before Every Time Chelsea Face Liverpool

By Jago Hemming1 hour ago
imago1004286174h (3)
News

Boehly Consortium Remain 'Frontrunners' for Chelsea Due to Uncertainty Over Broughton & Pagliuca Ability to Complete Deal

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1010113110h
News

Sir Jim Ratcliffe Revived Long-Term Chelsea Interest Despite Not Making Formal Offer to Raine Group

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1010844832h
Transfer News

Report: Juventus Target Chelsea Centre-Back Antonio Rudiger Who They See As 'The New Giorgio Chiellini'

By Jago Hemming3 hours ago
imago1010787754h
Transfer News

Report: Barcelona, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich All Eager to Sign Chelsea Striker Romelu Lukaku

By Jago Hemming3 hours ago
imago1007477361h
News

Revealed: What Mason Mount Texted Chelsea Teammate Jorginho After Italy Failed to Qualify for World Cup

By Jago Hemming4 hours ago