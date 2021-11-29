'Two Vital Points Dropped' - Hudson-Odoi On Disappointing Draw With Manchester United

Chelsea forward Callum Hudson-Odoi has expressed his disappointment with his side's result against Manchester United on Sunday afternoon.

The Blues hosted Michael Carrick's side at Stamford Bridge in a 1-1 draw in west London.

With goals coming from Jadon Sancho and Jorginho, both teams took away a point from the encounter, despite Chelsea's dominance on the ball.

Speaking after the game, Hudson-Odoi summed up the overall mood of the Chelsea squad.

"I feel like it’s two vital points dropped," he told the official Chelsea website. "We dominated the game, we had chances and even I had a big chance myself but it was a good save by (David) De Gea.

"It was a disappointing one for us today. I thought we played really well, we worked hard off the ball and we deserved the three points so it definitely feels like two dropped."

Many Chelsea fans were disappointed with the result, but manager, Thomas Tuchel, assured them that this is just a small result in a long Premier League campaign.

"Cannot be surprised," he told Sky Sports, "things like this happen. Happened now twice to us, we invest so much and play such good games and feel disappointed."

"We did by far enough and pushed the limits and standards to win these games.

"Over a long season you drop points and dig in, you try to steal them back. This is what we do. Don't count the points.

"When you are four up, one down it is whatever. We are in the middle of the race, where we want to be."

