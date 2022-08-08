Skip to main content

Two Years Ago Chelsea Signed Goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga As He Nears An Exit

The 27-year-old has had a turbulent time at Stamford Bridge after signing as the most expensive goalkeeper of all time.

Since signing for the Blues, Kepa had appeared 124 times for the club.

After several high profile mistakes, including an incident in the Carabao Cup final where he allegedly ignored an attempted substitution from former Blues manager Maurizio Sarri.

Maurizio Sarri may have been the deciding factor for Hazard to stay put.

Chelsea have since brought in current starting goalkeeper Edouard Mendy who has been more consistent between the sticks.

In the two years at the club, Kepa has been involved in several accolades, though often has claimed them from the sidelines with his teammate Mendy in his starting spot.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Included in these are the 2020/21 Champions League trophy, and the Europa League in the 2018/19.

Cesar Azpilicueta Marcos Alonso Kepa

The Spaniard's future is up for discussion this summer, with Napoli rumoured to be interested in the player's services.

Kepa is struggling for game time at Stamford Bridge, and a move away from Chelsea or indeed the Premier League could reignite the Spain International's football career.

The keeper was an exciting prospect when he started training at Cobham, but with his appearances becoming more and more sparse, perhaps a new challenge could be exactly what Kepa Arrizabalaga needs.

Read More Chelsea News

Conor Coady
Features/Opinions

Opinion: New Everton Signing Could Have Resolved Chelsea's Transfer Woes

By Kieran Neller53 minutes ago
Benjamin Šeško
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Target Benjamin Šeško Is Set To Join German Side RB Leipzig

By Connor Dossi-White1 hour ago
Fofana
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea 'Prioritizing' Leicester City Defender Wesley Fofana

By Stephen Smith2 hours ago
Marc Cucurella
News

One Pundit Has Questioned if Chelsea Needed to Sign Marc Cucurella This Summer

By Charlie Webb4 hours ago
Callum Hudson-Odoi
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Ace Callum Hudson-Odoi Attracts Suitors From Across Europe

By Kieran Neller4 hours ago
Wesley Fofana Antonio Rudiger
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Set To Bid Again For Wesley Fofana This Week

By Stephen Smith5 hours ago
Frenkie de Jong
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Co-Owner Todd Boehly Phoned Frenkie de Jong To Push For Move

By Melissa Edwards6 hours ago
Malang Sarr
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea And Monaco Have Reached An Agreement For Blue's Defender Malang Sarr

By Connor Dossi-White7 hours ago