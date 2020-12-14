UCL Draw: Chelsea will face Atletico Madrid in last-16 of Champions League

Chelsea will face Atletico Madrid in the last-16 of the Champions League.

Frank Lampard's side will face Diego Simeone's side over two legs in February and March after finishing top of Group E.

The Blues managed to finish top ahead of Sevilla, Krasnodar and Rennes as they went unbeaten in the group stages.

The first legs will take place on 16/17 and 23/24 February, with the second legs on 9/10 and 16/17 March.

----------

Full list of confirmed ties:

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Manchester City

Lazio vs Bayern Munich

Atletico Madrid vs Chelsea

RB Leipzig vs Liverpool

FC Porto vs Juventus

PSG vs Barcelona

Sevilla vs Borussia Dortmund

Atalanta vs Real Madrid

----------

