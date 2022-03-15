UEFA Assure LOSC Lille vs Chelsea Will Take Place Despite Roman Abramovich Sanctioning

UEFA have assured that the sanctions taken by the European Union and UK Government on Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich will not affect the Champions League clash against LOSC Lille, RMC Sport have confirmed.

The Blues are still feeling the effects of the recent sanctions imposed on current owner Abramovich as the club continue to be in the process of being sold.

As Abramovich was placed on the UK list of sanctions, Chelsea felt the consequences as the Club can no longer offer new contracts to players or engage in transfer activity as well as being unable to sell merchandise. The Club have also been limited to spending £20,000 to travel to away matches.

IMAGO / PA Images

However, the clash against LOSC Lille saw travel plans unaffected as the trip has already been pre-paid.

And now, RMC Sport have reached out to UEFA, who confirmed that sanctions taken by the European Union against Roman Abramovich will not prevent the knockout stages of the Champions League between Lille and Chelsea being played.

However, if Chelsea progress to the next round, the bonus funds of €1.8 million will be frozen until their sanctions are lifted.

IMAGO / PanoramiC

Speaking on the restrictions after Abramovich's sanctioning, Tuchel said:“There are restrictions, we have to deal with it. There are adjustments in our amount of staff who is travelling, how many rooms we have in hotels, how we arrive at matches. That will come soon.

"To my understanding everything is in place now we can arrive on a professional level. To my understanding, we have a framework to go to Lille and play the game in Lille where there will be absolutely no excuses regarding this."

Chelsea boast a 2-0 lead going into Wednesday's clash as they look to progress to the quarter finals.

