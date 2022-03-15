Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

UEFA Assure LOSC Lille vs Chelsea Will Take Place Despite Roman Abramovich Sanctioning

UEFA have assured that the sanctions taken by the European Union and UK Government on Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich will not affect the Champions League clash against LOSC Lille, RMC Sport have confirmed.

The Blues are still feeling the effects of the recent sanctions imposed on current owner Abramovich as the club continue to be in the process of being sold. 

As Abramovich was placed on the UK list of sanctions, Chelsea felt the consequences as the Club can no longer offer new contracts to players or engage in transfer activity as well as being unable to sell merchandise. The Club have also been limited to spending £20,000 to travel to away matches.

imago1010479508h

However, the clash against LOSC Lille saw travel plans unaffected as the trip has already been pre-paid.

And now, RMC Sport have reached out to UEFA, who confirmed that sanctions taken by the European Union against Roman Abramovich will not prevent the knockout stages of the Champions League between Lille and Chelsea being played.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

However, if Chelsea progress to the next round, the bonus funds of €1.8 million will be frozen until their sanctions are lifted.

imago1009958162h

Speaking on the restrictions after Abramovich's sanctioning, Tuchel said:“There are restrictions, we have to deal with it. There are adjustments in our amount of staff who is travelling, how many rooms we have in hotels, how we arrive at matches. That will come soon.

"To my understanding everything is in place now we can arrive on a professional level. To my understanding, we have a framework to go to Lille and play the game in Lille where there will be absolutely no excuses regarding this."

Chelsea boast a 2-0 lead going into Wednesday's clash as they look to progress to the quarter finals.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1007503943h
News

Official: Four Upcoming Chelsea Fixtures Selected for Live Television Coverage

By Rob Calcutt23 minutes ago
imago1010579146h
Match Coverage

Predicted Chelsea XI to Face Lille: Alonso, Azpilicueta & Pulisic Return for Blues in France

By Nick Emms26 minutes ago
imago1010257344h
News

Chelsea Perform Middlesbrough Behind Closed Doors U-Turn After Backlash

By Matt Debono35 minutes ago
imago0152699627h
News

Report: 'Lingering Suspicion' New Chelsea Owner 'Yet to be Mentioned'

By Rob Calcutt48 minutes ago
imago1008211887h
News

Chelsea Handed Boost Ahead of Lille Clash as Reece James & Callum Hudson-Odoi Return to Training

By Nick Emms54 minutes ago
imago1010335066h
News

'Think It’s Necessary' - Thomas Tuchel Comments on Role as Chelsea Ambassador

By Rob Calcutt1 hour ago
imago1010595490h
News

Bruce Buck: Chelsea Have Enough Money to Fulfill Current Season

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1010258952h
News

Middlesbrough Blast Chelsea for Behind Closed Doors Request

By Matt Debono2 hours ago