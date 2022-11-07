UEFA Champions League Round of 16 Draw: Chelsea's Opponents Confirmed

Blues fans were made to wait until the back end of the draw to find out who they will be facing, as Champions League Final ambassador Hamit Altintop pulled out 1997 winners Borussia Dortmund as Chelsea's opponents for the opening knockout round of this year's competition.

The Black and Yellows, who have never played Chelsea before, beat Juventus 3-1 in Munich to claim European glory 25 years ago and currently sit 4th in the German top flight, three points behind leaders Bayern Munich. The Bavarians also beat Dortmund to win the 2013 Champions League by two goals to one.

Chelsea will hope to make it to the quarter-finals of the Champions League for the third consecutive season, while Dortmund haven't progressed to the last 8 since 2020-21.

Chelsea cruised through the knockouts on the way to the 2021 Champions League final SIPA USA

This clash will also see Jude Bellingham face a side who have serious interest in signing him, with Todd Boehly proactive in making contact with the midfielder's father in the past week as he looks to persuade the 19-year old to come to Chelsea.

Bellingham will likely leave Dortmund in the summer IMAGO / Sven Simon

Elsewhere in the draw, the stand-out ties include Liverpool vs Real Madrid, RB Leipzig vs Manchester City and PSG vs Bayern Munich.

The knockouts will take place on the 14th-15th and 21st-22nd February (first legs) and the 7th-8th and 14th-15th Match (second legs).

