UEFA Confirm Chelsea Could be Forced to Play Without Unvaccinated Players vs Lille in Champions League Last 16

UEFA have confirmed that Chelsea could be forced to play without their players who are unvaccinated when they travel to France to face Lille in the last 16 of the Champions League.

The Blues travel to Lille on March 16th as things stand and could be without their players who are yet to be vaccinated.

In a statement released to ESPN, UEFA have confirmed that Chelsea could be forced to leave their unvaccinated players at home.

This comes after report that Chelsea's second leg against Lille could be moved to a neutral venue as they would be without their unvaccinated stars if they play it in France.

"UEFA is liaising with the relevant stakeholders across Europe ahead of the resumption of UEFA's club competitions in February," read the statement.

"The specific conditions under which matches are played in each country are subject to the decisions of the competent authorities in that country.

"Each team will in principle be required to comply with the applicable rules in the country where the match takes place, but the specific competition Annexes -- still under elaboration -- which contain special rules due to COVID-19 applicable to the knockout phase, may provide further guidance in this regard."

However, it remains possible that the venue could be moved to a neutral country to allow Chelsea players to play in bpth legs.

It continues to state that: "The home club must propose a suitable alternative venue... which may be in a neutral country" if restrictions apply to visiting teams.

Chelsea boss Tuchel has previously opened up on player's vaccine status, giving a diplomatic answer as, he said: "I mean you can have an opinion, I can have an opinion but a player can also have an opinion.

"But we cannot force people to get vaccinated and I will not change my opinion on that."

