UEFA Euros Winner Jess Carter Extends Chelsea Contract

Chelsea Women have tied down the future of yet another player from their 2021/22 domestic double winning squad, after handing out contracts to the likes of Guro Reiten and Lauren James, now defender Jess Carter has committed to three more years.

Following an incredible summer with England, bringing home the nation's first ever European Championship, the 24-year-old is now approaching 100 appearances for Chelsea after previously being awarded the PFA's Women's Young Player of the Year.

The versatile centre-back is definitely a star in the making and the West London outfit are confident that they can get her there.

IMAGO / Sportimage

After putting pen to paper, Carter told the Official Chelsea website: "I'm very excited and proud to extend my contract at Chelsea for three more years.

"I'm looking forward to continuing my development with the team, helping them to become even more successful."

The club's general manager and one of Emma Hayes' assistant coaches, Paul Green, also added: "We are really delighted for Jess to sign a new contract with the club.

"She had an outstanding 2021/22 season for both club and country, and we want to reward her for those achievements.

"We’re really happy with the way she’s been developing over the last couple of seasons and look forward to seeing that continue in the upcoming years."

IMAGO / Sportimage

Chelsea are next in action on Thursday night, as they open their UEFA Champions League campaign away at Paris Saint-Germain.

