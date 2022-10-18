Skip to main content
UEFA Euros Winner Jess Carter Extends Chelsea Contract

IMAGO / Sports Press Photo

UEFA Euros Winner Jess Carter Extends Chelsea Contract

The defender will be at Chelsea Women until 2025.

Chelsea Women have tied down the future of yet another player from their 2021/22 domestic double winning squad, after handing out contracts to the likes of Guro Reiten and Lauren James, now defender Jess Carter has committed to three more years. 

Following an incredible summer with England, bringing home the nation's first ever European Championship, the 24-year-old is now approaching 100 appearances for Chelsea after previously being awarded the PFA's Women's Young Player of the Year.

The versatile centre-back is definitely a star in the making and the West London outfit are confident that they can get her there. 

Jess Carter with the WSL trophy

After putting pen to paper, Carter told the Official Chelsea website: "I'm very excited and proud to extend my contract at Chelsea for three more years.

"I'm looking forward to continuing my development with the team, helping them to become even more successful."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The club's general manager and one of Emma Hayes' assistant coaches, Paul Green, also added: "We are really delighted for Jess to sign a new contract with the club.

"She had an outstanding 2021/22 season for both club and country, and we want to reward her for those achievements.

"We’re really happy with the way she’s been developing over the last couple of seasons and look forward to seeing that continue in the upcoming years."

Jess Carter, Millie Bright and Bethany England

Chelsea are next in action on Thursday night, as they open their UEFA Champions League campaign away at Paris Saint-Germain. 

Read More Chelsea Stories

Mason Mount
Match Coverage

Premier League Match Preview: Brentford Vs Chelsea

By Luka Foley
Ivan Toney vs Chelsea
Match Coverage

Chelsea Set Out To Avoid Another 4-1 Beating From Brentford

By Melissa Edwards
Cesar Azpilicueta and Rico Henry
Match Coverage

Premier League: Where to Watch Brentford vs Chelsea

By Melissa Edwards
Johnathan David
Transfer News

Report: Graham Potter Wants To Sign Lille's Johnathan David

By Luka Foley
N'Golo Kante
Transfer News

Report: Juventus Are Interested In Chelsea Midfielder N'Golo Kante

By Dylan McBennett
Leandro Trossard
Transfer News

Report: Leandro Trossard Refuses To Comment On Chelsea Rumours

By Dylan McBennett
Rafael Leao
Transfer News

Report: AC Milan To Submit New Rafael Leao Contract Proposal Amid Chelsea Interest

By Dylan McBennett
Denis Zakaria
Transfer News

Report: Denis Zakaria Could Cut Short Chelsea Loan In January

By Dylan McBennett