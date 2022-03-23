Skip to main content
UEFA to Scrap Financial Fair Play and Replace With New Regulations

UEFA are set to scrap Financial Fair Play rules and replace them with new regulations, according to reports. 

The rules were introduced by the European football governing body in 2010 and have been in place ever since. 

They were implemented into football in order to ensure that clubs are able to balance their books in terms of finances, and meet their commitments in regards to transfer and employee payments. 

imago1004737724h

However according to the New York Times, UEFA are set to scrap the current rules and replace them with new regulations.

The report says that the governing body has been in discussions with a representative group for top clubs about how they can replace the current Financial Fair Play rules for over a year.

As a result, teams will not be able to spend more than 70% of their income, something that is 'watered down' from the original idea of a salary cap that was suggested.

These new rules and regulations will be voted on by UEFA's executive board on April 7 and then subsequently implemented into the rule book.

imago1010073499h

Furthermore the rules will be renamed, changing to a title along the lines of 'financial sustainability regulations'.

In a report from The Times, clubs will also be allowed to make losses of €60 million 'over the past three seasons', with the current rules capping it at just €30 million.

In addition to this, there will be a 'crackdown' on clubs who owe others money, with the potential of sanctions if payments are deemed to be overdue.

imago1010775335h
