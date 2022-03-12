Skip to main content
UK Government Ask Chelsea Fans to Not Chant Roman Abramovich's Name Against Newcastle United

Chelsea fans have been asked by the UK Government to not chant Roman Abramovich's name during their Premier League clash against Newcastle United on Sunday afternoon. 

The Blues owner was recently sanctioned and his assets have been frozen, therefore affecting the club. 

Despite this, the sale of Chelsea is now back on track as the government gave the green light for the process to continue. 

According to the Daily Mail, Blues fans have been urged 'to refrain from chorusing their support' for Abramovich during their fixture agains the Magpies.

Technology minister Chris Philp revealed he understands why fans have 'affection' towards the owner, but has called for them to not chant his name.

"I understand why Chelsea fans have some affection for him. But the regime he is associated with is committing atrocities more important than football.

"So I would ask them to think very carefully before doing that again. The barbaric acts of the Putin regime which Abramovich has supported is far more important than football."

The recent sanctions imposed on the owner have affected some aspects of the club, with the Blues unable to sell merchandise online and in their Stamford Bridge located megastore.

Caps on matchday spending and travel costs have also been implemented, as well as mobile network Three 'temporarily suspending' their sponsorship of the club.

Despite the sanctions, Chelsea have still received interest from parties who wish to purchase the club.

Todd Boehly and Hansorj Wyss are part of one consortium who wish to buy the World and European Champions, as well as British billionaire and Blues fan Nick Candy.

