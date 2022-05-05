UK Government Believe Granovskaia & Buck Staying at Chelsea is 'Unsettling'

The United Kingdom government believe that the decision to keep Marina Granovskaia and Bruce Buck is 'unsettling' as they want Chelsea to cut ties with the 'Roman Abramovich regime'.

This comes after reports that Todd Boehly's consortium are set to offer roles to the pair to help with the continuity during their takeover at Stamford Bridge.

However, the DCMS Committee Chair Julian Knight has been quoted as saying that this move would be an 'unsettling development'.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Quoted by Kaye Wiggins, Knight said: “Any continuity with the Abramovich regime at Chelsea is certainly an unsettling development.”

The pair are also said to be keen to remain at Chelsea despite their long-term relationship with the departing Abramovich.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel previously admitted that he would like Granovskaia to remain at the club along with Petr Cech as they have a strong working relationship but never mentioned his thoughts on Buck's future.

IMAGO / Action Plus

"This will not be my choice," he admitted. "This is part of it. I can only tell you until now it was an excellent relationship that worked so well for me and also hopefully the two others to take these decisions and have updates in a small circle of communication and responsibility.

Buck, on the other hand, was criticised by rival bidders for Chelsea as he set up meetings with the Ricketts Family and Paul Canoville before the group withdrew their offer earlier in the process.

It is unclear as to whether the government would get a say in the future of the Chelsea duo as they wish to cut off people with relationships to Abramovich.

