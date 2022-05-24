UK Government: Chelsea Sale Will 'Go Down to the Wire' Following Premier League Approval

A source from the United Kingdom Government has stated that the Chelsea takeover will 'go down to the wire' despite the Premier League approving Todd Boehly's consortium's purchase of the club.

The Premier League released a statement, officially announcing the approval of Boehly's takeover from Roman Abramovich.

However, speaking to Tom Morgan, the UK Government have stated that the deal could still go down to the wire despite being ready to issue new licences.

The Government will have to issue two new licences to see the sale go through before the May 31 deadline.

It was reported elsewhere that Chelsea are optimistic of striking a deal with the Government for Boehly's consortium to take over imminently.

It is unclear as to what the final details that must be resolved are but previous reports stated that the Government were set to approve the takeover of Chelsea, with an official announcement expected within 24 hours.

A Government source has now said: “We now believe everyone will be ready to issue the necessary licences. The last remaining hurdle boils down to a number of final technical details . It's going to go down to the wire.”

This comes after a spokesman for Boris Johnson provided an update on Tuesday, saying: "We are working closely with Chelsea to progress the sale. We are holding intense discussions with the relevant international partners to get the necessary approvals and we will set out further details as soon as we can.

"We want to get this process done as soon as possible while also ensuring the sanctions regime is protected, but we will say more on this as soon as we possibly can."

It remains to be seen as to when the sale will be done, with reports believing that it could be confirmed as early as Tuesday night.

