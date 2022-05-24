Skip to main content

UK Government: Chelsea Sale Will 'Go Down to the Wire' Following Premier League Approval

A source from the United Kingdom Government has stated that the Chelsea takeover will 'go down to the wire' despite the Premier League approving Todd Boehly's consortium's purchase of the club.

The Premier League released a statement, officially announcing the approval of Boehly's takeover from Roman Abramovich.

However, speaking to Tom Morgan, the UK Government have stated that the deal could still go down to the wire despite being ready to issue new licences.

imago1010925150h

The Government will have to issue two new licences to see the sale go through before the May 31 deadline.

It was reported elsewhere that Chelsea are optimistic of striking a deal with the  Government for Boehly's consortium to take over imminently.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

It is unclear as to what the final details that must be resolved are but previous reports stated that the Government were set to approve the takeover of Chelsea, with an official announcement expected within 24 hours.

A Government source has now said: “We now believe everyone will be ready to issue the necessary licences. The last remaining hurdle boils down to a number of final technical details . It's going to go down to the wire.”

imago1011825846h

This comes after a spokesman for Boris Johnson provided an update on Tuesday, saying: "We are working closely with Chelsea to progress the sale. We are holding intense discussions with the relevant international partners to get the necessary approvals and we will set out further details as soon as we can.

"We want to get this process done as soon as possible while also ensuring the sanctions regime is protected, but we will say more on this as soon as we possibly can."

It remains to be seen as to when the sale will be done, with reports believing that it could be confirmed as early as Tuesday night.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1012194444h
News

Chelsea ‘Optimistic’ of Striking Imminent Government Deal for Todd Boehly Takeover After Premier League Green Light

By Nick Emms13 minutes ago
imago1012109504h
Transfer News

Report: Marcos Alonso 'Much Closer' to Barcelona Transfer from Chelsea Than Captain Cesar Azpilicueta

By Rob Calcutt23 minutes ago
imago1009184106h
News

Premier League Approve Todd Boehly-Led Takeover of Chelsea

By Nick Emms28 minutes ago
imago1008335634h
Transfer News

Chelsea-Linked Paul Mitchell: AS Monaco Will Accept 'Aggressive Offer' for Aurelien Tchouameni

By Nick Emms53 minutes ago
imago1012188115h
News

Reece James Makes Chelsea Injury Promise Ahead of Todd Boehly Takeover

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1012229033h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Have Eight-Man Shortlist of Defenders Ahead of Summer Transfer Window

By Rob Calcutt1 hour ago
imago1012194444h
News

'He's Passionate About the Club' - Reece James Reveals Conversation With Todd Boehly

By Rob Calcutt2 hours ago
imago1011941282h
News

Cesar Azpilicueta Reflects On 'Challenging' Season With Chelsea

By Nick Emms2 hours ago