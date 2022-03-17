UK Government Decide Against 'Golden Share' Rule to Allow More Fan Representation Ahead of Chelsea Sale

The decision to give Chelsea supporters a 'golden share' and additional representation when it comes to future decision making at the Club will be at the discretion of the new owner as the UK Government is currently not planning to impose the rule on any potential buyer.

This comes after Sir Martin Broughton admitted he would bid for Chelsea and believes the fans should be a huge part of the Club going forward.

However, as per football.london, the UK Government will not implement a rule to impose a 'golden share', owned by fans, implemented in the sale.

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Whilst the Government's primary focus is on ensuring that Roman Abramovich will not profit from any sale, they gave the green light to Raine Group to go ahead with the sale.

The Government decision will be viewed as a significant blow to the Chelsea Supporters’ Trust, who have been campaigning for a greater say in matters.

The Trust penned an open letter to the prospective new owners of the Club, stating that they should have a say in how Chelsea are run.

It is now up to the new owners to make the decision whether supporters are given a say in Club matters, with up to 27 bidders ahead of Friday's deadline.

The Saudi Media Group are reportedly the highest bidders as things stand, having offered $3.5BN to take over from Abramovich.

It was previously reported that buyers have been advised that a cash offer for Chelsea, and being the highest bidder, will be crucial if they wish to win the race to buy the Club.

It is unclear as to whether the Saudi Media company would want fan involvement in the running of the Club as Nick Candy, an alternative bidder, believes the Club should have fan input.

